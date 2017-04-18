South Dakota, Wyoming hotels hit by h...

South Dakota, Wyoming hotels hit by hackers

15 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

According to a release on the IHG website , malware designed to access payment card data from cards used onsite at front desks was operating from Sept. 29 to Dec. 29, 2016.

