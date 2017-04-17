Snapchat user data leaked by Indian hackers! CEO Evan Spiegel's...
Miffed with the Snapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel's remarks of calling India "poor country", Indian hackers have claimed to have leaked database of 1.7 million Snapchat users which they hacked into last year. This move was retaliation to Evan Spiegel's remark on expanding business to 'poor countries' like India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar '17
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC