Shadow Brokers dump contained Solaris hacking tools
After the Shadow Brokers group opened up its archive of exploits allegedly stolen from the United States National Security Agency, security experts found a nasty surprise waiting for Solaris administrators. The Register reported that the dumped Shadow Broker files reference two programs, Extremeparr and Ebbisland, that would let attackers obtain root access remotely over the network on Solaris boxes running versions 6 to 10 on x86 and Sparc architectures.
