Sen. Angus King: Russian hackers got ...

Sen. Angus King: Russian hackers got more on Hillary Clinton than released

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sun Journal

It's possible that Russian hackers who allegedly accessed a vast trove of material from Democratic computers during the presidential campaign may have held back some of the juiciest stuff they found on Hillary Clinton. "The indications thus far are that the Russians had a lot of additional material on Hillary Clinton that they didn't use," said U.S. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison 4 hr USA Today 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 19 Maggie Girard 718
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar 24 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar '17 gandolf 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC