Sen. Angus King: Russian hackers got more on Hillary Clinton than released

It's possible that Russian hackers who allegedly accessed a vast trove of material from Democratic computers during the presidential campaign may have held back some of the juiciest stuff they found on Hillary Clinton. "The indications thus far are that the Russians had a lot of additional material on Hillary Clinton that they didn't use," said U.S. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.