Sandown Bay Academy cyber attack suspects released from bail

8 hrs ago

AN INVESTIGATION into a cyber attack on Sandown Bay Academy is continuing, but four people arrested in connection with the hacking have been released from bail. Police are continuing to probe the incident, which took place in September 2016, and led to computer records at the school being inaccessible.

