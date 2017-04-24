Sabah hacker on Interpol list

Kota Kinabalu: Sabah has a computer hacker that Interpol wants confined within Malaysia without a Malaysian passport that the Immigration Department will not issue for international travel, as an example to other bad hackers in the country. The hacker, who requested not to be named at the recent Borneo Cyber Security Challenge 2017, was arrested and jailed in Japan for six months for hacking mischief just two months before the completion of his Electronic Engineering course at a leading Japanese university.

