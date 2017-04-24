Russians who hacked Clinton campaign also targeted French candidate Emmanuel Macron

Hackers linked to the same Russian military unit that hacked Democratic computers in the United States during last year's election also have sought to penetrate the networks of a leading candidate in France's presidential elections, a leading cybersecurity firm says. Researchers from Trend Micro, a global security software company, said Monday that Russian hackers took aim last month at the networks of Emmanuel Macron, a centrist who advocates a strong pan-European stance to combat meddling by Moscow.

