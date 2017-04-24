Russians who hacked Clinton campaign ...

Russians who hacked Clinton campaign also targeted French candidate Emmanuel Macron

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Hackers linked to the same Russian military unit that hacked Democratic computers in the United States during last year's election also have sought to penetrate the networks of a leading candidate in France's presidential elections, a leading cybersecurity firm says. Researchers from Trend Micro, a global security software company, said Monday that Russian hackers took aim last month at the networks of Emmanuel Macron, a centrist who advocates a strong pan-European stance to combat meddling by Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 19 Maggie Girard 715
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar '17 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar '17 gandolf 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC