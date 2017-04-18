Russian hacker faces decades in prison
There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Russian hacker faces decades in prison. In it, Daily Times reports that:
Federal prosecutors want the Russian man convicted of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data to be sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $170 million in restitution. But Roman Seleznev's lawyers say his troubled history, poor health and willingness to help the government catch other cybercriminals should be considered when deciding his sentence.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,144
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Freed Egyptian American prisoner returns home following Trump intervention. America is Great Again.
#2 7 hrs ago
Jobs are still in the sewer. America sucks.
