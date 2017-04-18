Russian hacker faces decades in prison

Russian hacker faces decades in prison

There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Russian hacker faces decades in prison. In it, Daily Times reports that:

Federal prosecutors want the Russian man convicted of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data to be sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $170 million in restitution. But Roman Seleznev's lawyers say his troubled history, poor health and willingness to help the government catch other cybercriminals should be considered when deciding his sentence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,144

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Freed Egyptian American prisoner returns home following Trump intervention. America is Great Again.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
Jobs are still in the sewer. America sucks.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 19 Maggie Girard 718
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar 24 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar '17 gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar '17 Spies among Us 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC