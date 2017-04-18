Russian hacker faces decades in prison

In this July 11, 2014 file photo, Valery Seleznev, a prominent Russian lawmaker and the father of Roman Seleznev who was arrested on bank fraud and other charges earlier this week in the United States, speaks to the media during a news conference in Moscow, Russia. Federal prosecutors want Roman Seleznev, who was convicted of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit card data, to be sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $170 million in restitution.

