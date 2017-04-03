Robots: Lots of features, not much security
But there is plenty of evidence that, like the billions of other connected devices that make up the Internet of Things , the growth of robot technology is coming with loads of features, but not much of a security blanket. More evidence came in a report on home, business and industrial robots released last month by security research firm IOActive, which found that "most" of them lacked what experts generally call "basic security hygiene."
