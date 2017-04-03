Ransomware Hackers Target Government Offices, Libraries
Ransomware attacks on government offices, civic agencies, and schools are on the rise, and include a January 19 attack on the St. Louis Public Library . Ransomware is a form of malware that encrypts files on a computer or network.
