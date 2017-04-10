Oxfordshire hospitals to remain 'vigilant' after cyber attacks
THE county's biggest NHS Trust has vowed to remain 'vigilant' after figures revealed it had been hit by five cyber attacks in the past year. Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was targeted unsuccessfully five times in 2016 in 'ransomware' attacks, according to recent figures.
