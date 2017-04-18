Oputa convicted of wire fraud in USA
A United States Federal court has convicted a Nigerian, Wiseman Oputa, who set up a number of bank accounts with bogus passports over a year, in which he managed to steal at least $500,000 through wire fraud and Internet scams. The court convicted Oputa of one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas announced.
