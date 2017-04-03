On Keeping Automotive Telematics Safe from Hackers
Germany-based Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity is set to provide automotive telematics security solutions as early as this year, says Marcel Krumbholz, head of presales. And with 62 percent of U.S. consumers doubtful they will see a world with fully autonomous cars, companies specifically addressing the security needs of the connected car market couldn't emerge at a better time.
