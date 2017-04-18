No-one is safe from cyber criminals warns leading security expert
No one is immune from cyber crime, a leading internet security expert has warned, following revelations that one in five UK businesses fell victim to online attacks last year. Robert O'Brien, of internet security firm MetaCompliance, said the rise of hacking means business leaders and members of the public can no longer afford to think "it won't happen to me" when it comes to cyber crime.
