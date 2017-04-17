Nigerian man admits hacking into computers, scamming $6.5 million from U.S. companies

A 31-year-old man from Nigeria admitted in federal court Monday his participation in a scheme to hack into computers and email accounts, and steal roughly $6.5 million from American companies last year. "As part of his guilty plea, Obioha admitted that, while in Nigeria, he worked with others to hack into computers and email accounts used by dozens of victims in the United States and around the world," U.S. Attorney Richard S. Hartunian and Vadim D. Thomas, special agent in charge of the Albany field office of the FBI, announced in a news release.

