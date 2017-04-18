Mount Pleasant restaurant Another Broken Egg Cafe says hackers may...
The breakfast chain Another Broken Egg Cafe says its Mount Pleasant restaurant was affected by a data breach earlier this year. The breakfast chain Another Broken Egg Cafe says its Mount Pleasant restaurant was affected by a data breach earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Maggie Girard
|718
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar '17
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC