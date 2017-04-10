Microsoft Office zero-day allows hackers to install malware using Word
MICROSOFT OFFICE USERS are being warned of a new zero-day security flaw that has been exploited since at least January. The flaw enables attackers to covertly install malware on PCs by exploiting flaws in Microsoft's Object, Linking and Embedding technology.
