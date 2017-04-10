Microsoft fixes 45 flaws, including three actively exploited vulnerabilities
Microsoft released its monthly security-patch bundle Tuesday, fixing 45 unique vulnerabilities, three of which are publicly known and targeted by hackers. The top priority this month should be given to the Microsoft Office security update because one of the fixed flaws has been actively exploited by attackers since January to infect computers with malware.
