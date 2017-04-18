Massive cyber attack hits 1,200 hotels in the US

Global hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said 1,200 of its franchised hotels in the United States, including Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, were victims of a three-month cyber attack that sought to steal customer payment card data. The company declined to say how many payment cards were stolen in the attack, the latest in a hacking spree on prominent hospitality companies including Hyatt Hotels Corp, Hilton, and Starwood Hotels, now owned by Marriott International Inc. The breach lasted from September 29 to December 29, InterContinental spokesman Neil Hirsch said on Wednesday.

