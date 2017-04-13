Man accused of hacking into Bay Area media websites is indicted

A San Francisco man accused of hacking into local media websites, including the Pleasanton Weekly, Palo Alto Weekly, the Almanac and Mountain View Voice, has been indicted on three federal charges. Ross M. Colby, 34, was arraigned in U.S. District Federal Court in San Jose on Tuesday following an FBI investigation that charged him with intended damage to a computer, attempted damage, and misdemeanor computer intrusion, according to court documents.

