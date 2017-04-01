Maher Grills Trump Crony Roger Stone
The 'Real Time' host didn't let Trump's so-called dirty trickster, who has admitted to direct communications with the DNC hacker and a backchannel to Assange, off lightly. One of the more unfortunate byproducts of Trump's rise has been the validation of unhinged, fringe political figures, from Sandy Hook truther Alex Jones to the squeaky-voiced Pizzagate apologist Mike Cernovich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC