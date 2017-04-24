Macron campaign says it fought off cyberespionage attempts
" The campaign of French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron says it has fought off a series of cyberespionage attempts dating back to December, adding meat to previous allegations that it was the subject of an electronic eavesdropping campaign. The campaign's digital chief Mounir Mahjoubi says a series of sophisticated phishing operations have been thwarted over the past couple of months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 19
|Maggie Girard
|715
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC