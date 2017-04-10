LookingGlass Delivers Corporate and Supplier Cyber Attack Surface Analyses
The reports assess five categories of cyber risk, and unlike simpler, fully automated reports or "scorecards", each section is reviewed and analyzed by expert intelligence analysts in the LookingGlass Special Investigations Unit. The Cyber Attack Surface Analysis extends beyond vulnerabilities and network issues to provide real, actionable intelligence on an organization's risk from threat actors, spear phishing and possible data breaches.
