Lawmakers Push FCC To Confront Cell Phone Cyber Threats

In a letter dated March 28, 2017, Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Representative Ted Lieu, D-Calif., urged the Federal Communications Commission to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the cell phone industry, which the lawmakers said has thus far been unsuccessfully policing itself. The letter states that the industry has failed to protect itself effectively and has taken a "lax approach to cybersecurity" that requires the FCC to step in and take "swift action" to fill the gaps.

