Lawmakers Push FCC To Confront Cell Phone Cyber Threats
In a letter dated March 28, 2017, Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Representative Ted Lieu, D-Calif., urged the Federal Communications Commission to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the cell phone industry, which the lawmakers said has thus far been unsuccessfully policing itself. The letter states that the industry has failed to protect itself effectively and has taken a "lax approach to cybersecurity" that requires the FCC to step in and take "swift action" to fill the gaps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Fri
|USA Today
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 19
|Maggie Girard
|718
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC