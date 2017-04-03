Kenya arrests Ugandan over hacking, t...

Kenya arrests Ugandan over hacking, terror links

16 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The Kenyan Police have arrested a Ugandan named as Ronnie Nsale on suspicion that he attempted to hack into the electoral agency's systems and working with the Islamic State group. Nsale was arrested last Friday together with a Kenyan national and arraigned in court on Monday and remanded for 15 days after the police asked the court to grant them more time to carry out detailed investigations.

