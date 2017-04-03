Kenya accuses 2 of hacking government sites for IS group
A Kenyan police official says they have arrested a Kenyan and a Ugandan for allegedly hacking into government sites for the Islamic State extremist group. Anti-Terrorism Police Unit officer Leonard Bwire told a magistrate's court Thursday he can only mention in private which government departments were hacked.
