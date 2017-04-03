Israel ready for annual 'training' cyber attack

As Israeli authorities and companies brace for an annual cyber attack expected this Friday, the country's capability to thwart website defacements and data pilfering attempts will be put to the test. "There is a nice twist," Dudu Mimran, the CTO of Telekom Innovation Laboratories at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and BGU Cyber Security Labs, told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

