Islamic State recruiter and hacker inspired and directed scores of would-be U.S. terrorists, FBI ...
Born and raised in Britain, Junaid Hussain was an accomplished computer hacker, winning notoriety for posting former Prime Minister Tony Blair's personal information online and for blocking a police anti-terrorism hotline. After six months in prison, the stocky 19-year-old fled gritty Birmingham in 2013 for the Syrian desert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Mon
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC