Iowa Veterans Home warns nearly 3,000 of data breach

The Iowa Veterans Home announced Friday that it is beginning to notify 2,969 people of a data breach that may have exposed their medical and financial information. According to a release from the IVH, Google and the state of Iowa were targeted with multiple phishing email campaigns in February and three IVH employees provided their credentials, which gave the hacker access to email accounts.

