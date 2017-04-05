International, Large-Scale Cyber Attack Uncovered by Cyber Security Watchdogs
A large-scale cyber attack from a group targeting organizations in Japan, the United States, Sweden and many other European countries through IT services providers has been uncovered, the Swedish computer security watchdog said on Wednesday. The cyber attack, uncovered through a collaboration by Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, PwC and cyber security firm BAE Systems, targeted managed service providers to gain access to their customers' internal networks since at least May 2016 and potentially as early as 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC