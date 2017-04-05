International, Large-Scale Cyber Atta...

International, Large-Scale Cyber Attack Uncovered by Cyber Security Watchdogs

Insurance Journal West

A large-scale cyber attack from a group targeting organizations in Japan, the United States, Sweden and many other European countries through IT services providers has been uncovered, the Swedish computer security watchdog said on Wednesday. The cyber attack, uncovered through a collaboration by Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, PwC and cyber security firm BAE Systems, targeted managed service providers to gain access to their customers' internal networks since at least May 2016 and potentially as early as 2014.

