International athletics body IAAF hacked, warns that athletes' data may be compromised
File photo - Athletes run past a Diamond League board during an IAAF Athletics Diamond League meeting in Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai, China on May 14 2016 . The International Association of Athletics Federations has been hacked by the shadowy 'Fancy Bears' group, officials said Monday, warning that athletes' data may be compromised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC