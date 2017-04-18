Inside Secure partners with ContentArmor to address Hollywood...

New software development kit integrates important forensic watermarking into inside Secure's leading SAFEplayer Ultra content protection solution Aix-en-Provence, France, April 18, 2017 – Inside Secure , at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced it is working with ContentArmor, a provider of forensic watermarking solutions, to offer customers a pre-integrated software development kit for secure player, meeting the stringent security requirements for early-window and UHD movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.