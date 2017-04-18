Holiday Inn parent company says guest payment data at 1,200 hotels was stolen in 2016
Guests who stayed at Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express or other InterContinental Hotel Groups properties in the final months of 2016 may have had their credit card data stolen by hackers, the hotel chain announced last week. The breach was first reported in December .
