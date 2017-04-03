Hackers Stockpile University Emails, Target Dentists and Someone Snatched 3.7M Voters' Information

Security researchers identified about 14 million email addresses and passwords from more than 300 U.S. universities - a sharp increase from the just shy of 3 million available last year. Research from Digital Citizens Alliance and ID Agents found credentials going for $3.50 to $10 each from schools including University of Michigan, Penn State, University of Minnesota, Carnegie Mellon University and Cornell University, said a Dark Reading report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.