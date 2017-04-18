Hackers seeking ransom may face harsh...

Hackers seeking ransom may face harsher penalties

10 hrs ago

Hackers who break into computer systems and demand a ransom could face tougher penalties than initially proposed in a bill passing out of the Indiana General Assembly. In addition, company owners who instruct employees to robocall customers could face charges.

