Hackers post code in Trump protest: 'Don't forget about your base'
An individual or group known for leaking complete computer code for apparently authentic, stolen NSA hacking tools released a new batch of computer code Saturday. The leaker, dubbed "TheShadowBrokers," claimed that the newest leak was a "form of protest" against President Trump not continuing the isolationist brand of populism that he campaigned on.
