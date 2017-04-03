Hacker's lawyer gets threat call from gangster Ravi Pujari
The lawyer of a hacker, who had accused former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse of receiving calls from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi residence, has alleged she got a threat call from gangster Ravi Pujari. In her complaint to Pune Police Commissioner, hacker Manish Bhangale's lawyer Gitanjali Lokhande today claimed that on the afternoon of April 1, she received a call on her mobile phone from a man who identified himself as Ravi Pujari.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC