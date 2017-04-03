Hacker's lawyer gets threat call from...

Hacker's lawyer gets threat call from gangster Ravi Pujari

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

The lawyer of a hacker, who had accused former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse of receiving calls from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi residence, has alleged she got a threat call from gangster Ravi Pujari. In her complaint to Pune Police Commissioner, hacker Manish Bhangale's lawyer Gitanjali Lokhande today claimed that on the afternoon of April 1, she received a call on her mobile phone from a man who identified himself as Ravi Pujari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 28 Stephanie Shipley 715
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar 24 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar 19 gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar 9 Trump your President 4
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Mar 9 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Mar 9 CodeTalker 47
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC