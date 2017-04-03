Hacker's lawyer gets threat call from gangster Ravi Pujari

The lawyer of a hacker, who had accused former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse of receiving calls from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi residence, has alleged she got a threat call from gangster Ravi Pujari. In her complaint to Pune Police Commissioner, hacker Manish Bhangale's lawyer Gitanjali Lokhande today claimed that on the afternoon of April 1, she received a call on her mobile phone from a man who identified himself as Ravi Pujari.

