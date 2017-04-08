Hackers hijacked a bank's DNS and spent 5 hours raiding its customers' accounts
Kaspersky Labs reports that an unnamed large Brazilian financial institution with $27B in assets was compromised by hackers who took over its DNS -- by hijacking its NIC.br account -- and for 5 hours were able to impersonate the bank to all its online customers in order to plunder their accounts and steal their credit card details. Kaspersky's Bestuzhev argues that, for banks, the incident should serve as a clear warning to check on the security of their DNS.
