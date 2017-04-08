Hackers hijacked a bank's DNS and spe...

Hackers hijacked a bank's DNS and spent 5 hours raiding its customers' accounts

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Kaspersky Labs reports that an unnamed large Brazilian financial institution with $27B in assets was compromised by hackers who took over its DNS -- by hijacking its NIC.br account -- and for 5 hours were able to impersonate the bank to all its online customers in order to plunder their accounts and steal their credit card details. Kaspersky's Bestuzhev argues that, for banks, the incident should serve as a clear warning to check on the security of their DNS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... 6 hr cantshutitoff 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat mekus lasgidy 717
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar 24 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar 19 gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar '17 Trump your President 4
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC