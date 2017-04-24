Hack of new season of a Orange is the...

Hack of new season of a Orange is the New Blacka portends a looming TV crisis

After stealing and releasing 10 episodes of the fifth season of the Netflix series " Orange is the New Black" a month before its official premiere, a shadowy hacking group now is threatening to release shows by four other networks unless the networks' pay a ransom. It's a sign of things to come.

