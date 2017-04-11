Gordon Ramsay's Estranged Father-In-Law Pleads Guilty To Hacking Into The Celebrity Chef's Computer
On Tuesday, the MasterChef star's father-in-law admitted to hacking into the 50-year-old's computer in order to get dirt on the A-lister. Chris Hutcheson double crossed the celebrity chef after he was fired from running the business operations of Ramsay's restaurant empire.
