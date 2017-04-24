GameStop Currently Investigating Possible Data Breach
According to , a third party found data available for sale on a black market website, which was believed to have been illegally obtained from Gamestop.com through hacking activity. The popular video game store chain has thousands of retail stores nationwide, but also operates a successful online store.
