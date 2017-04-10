Former Celtic star targeted by hackers as intimate video and pictures leaked online
A former Celtic player and his girlfriend have become the latest victims of illegal hacking after private photos and videos were shared of them online. The Scottish Sun reports that an X-rated video and hundreds of intimate pictures have surfaced of Blackburn Rovers player Anthony Stokes and his Scottish girlfriend Eilidh Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar '17
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC