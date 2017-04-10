Firms failing to plan for any cyber attack
A worrying number of UK businesses have no formal plan to protect their business from a cyber-attack and the number of SMEs preparing themselves has not improved from a year ago. This is according to a new report from the Institute of Directors and Barclays, launched today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Mon
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC