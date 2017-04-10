Firms failing to plan for any cyber a...

Firms failing to plan for any cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

A worrying number of UK businesses have no formal plan to protect their business from a cyber-attack and the number of SMEs preparing themselves has not improved from a year ago. This is according to a new report from the Institute of Directors and Barclays, launched today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Mon churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar 24 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar 19 gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC