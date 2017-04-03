Film News GameStop investigates reports of credit card security breach
Customers who have used the retailer's online store are being warned that hackers may have stolen financial data from the website, including shoppers' customer card numbers, expiration dates, names, addresses and CVV2s . Speaking to tech security journalist Brian Krebs , sources in the financial industry stated that credit card processors had sent alerts warning that gamestop.com may have been hacked between mid-September 2016 and the start of February 2017.
