"FBI Arrests Hacker Who Hacked No One"

Can the feds make conspiracy/aiding and abetting charges stick against software maker Taylor Huddleston, creator of a software tool that can be used by both bad and good players? "Because NanoCore has both legal and illegal uses, establishing that Huddleston wrote it for criminals is crucial for prosecutors. 'It's a dual-use technology case,' says [Cornell law prof James] Grimmelman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Overlawyered.