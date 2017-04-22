Facebook and Twitter are stopping hackers by paying to be hacked
The 24-year-old was arrested at his Shetland home in 2011 but escaped a possible 10 year jail sentence. Davis revealed to Newsbeat : 'Facebook are particularly good, they have got a A 500 minimum for disclosing bugs to them.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Fri
|USA Today
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 19
|Maggie Girard
|718
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC