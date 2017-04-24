Experts: Macron Targeted by Hackers
Researchers with the Japanese anti-virus firm Trend Micro say the campaign of French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron has been targeted by Russia-linked hackers, adding a little more detail to previous suggestions that the centrist politician was being singled out for electronic eavesdropping by the Kremlin. The campaign's digital chief, Mounir Mahjoubi, confirmed the attempted intrusions in a telephone interview late Monday but said they had all been thwarted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 25
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC