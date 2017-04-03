Dumb Hacker Teens Buy Ducati After St...

Dumb Hacker Teens Buy Ducati After Stealing $300,000 From Airlines

Read more: Jalopnik

Three teens and an elderly 27-year-old hacked an online airplane ticket sales site and managed to sell off a staggering $307,000 worth of tickets on Facebook. What'd they do with the money? What do you think? The hackers got access to the travel agent ticket pool for the budget airline Citilink Indonesia and siphoned out the Rp 4.1 billion worth of tickets through the site Tiket.com, one of the largest of its kind in Indonesia, JakartaGlobe reported.

Chicago, IL

