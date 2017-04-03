Dumb Hacker Teens Buy Ducati After Stealing $300,000 From Airlines
Three teens and an elderly 27-year-old hacked an online airplane ticket sales site and managed to sell off a staggering $307,000 worth of tickets on Facebook. What'd they do with the money? What do you think? The hackers got access to the travel agent ticket pool for the budget airline Citilink Indonesia and siphoned out the Rp 4.1 billion worth of tickets through the site Tiket.com, one of the largest of its kind in Indonesia, JakartaGlobe reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC