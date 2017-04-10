DOJ plans to disrupt global spam network after Russian hacker's arrest

The US Department of Justice announced an "extensive effort to disrupt and dismantle" a network of thousands of compromised computers under the control of an alleged cybercriminal, a statement released Monday said. The "botnet" was responsible for the sending of hundreds of millions of spam e-mails, intercepting users' online and financial credentials and "installing ransomware and other malicious software," according to the statement.

