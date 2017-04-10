DOJ plans to disrupt global spam netw...

DOJ plans to disrupt global spam network after Russian hacker's arrest

The US Department of Justice announced an "extensive effort to disrupt and dismantle" a network of thousands of compromised computers under the control of an alleged cybercriminal, a statement released Monday said. The "botnet" was responsible for the sending of hundreds of millions of spam e-mails, intercepting users' online and financial credentials and "installing ransomware and other malicious software," according to the statement.

